Mediators pull out of talks in bitter, 8-month Vancouver Island forestry strike

There was bad news Tuesday for those hoping for a speedy conclusion to a protracted forestry strike on Vancouver Island.

Veteran mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers have pulled out of talks between Western Forest Products (WFP) and the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 (USW), according to the company.

WFP says the mediators announced the decision in a letter Tuesday, “as they see no basis for a negotiated settlement at this time.”

“We are disappointed that despite previous proposals offering superior wage and contract provisions to what the USW and the forest sector have agreed to throughout British Columbia we have been unable to reach a negotiated settlement,” said WFP president and CEO Don Demens in a statement.

“We will continue to explore all options available to bring an end to the prolonged USW strike and have reached out to the Ministry of Labour to seek clarification on next steps.”

Global News has requested comment from the union.

In an update posted to its website earlier Tuesday, the local said both parties had met with mediators on Sunday and Monday, and that Ready and Rogers had wanted to evaluate their respective positions before determining next steps.

About 3,000 unionized workers and contractors have been off the job since July 1.

The bitter strike has now dragged on for more then eight months, a situation B.C. Premier John Horgan has described as “unprecedented.”

However, the province’s NDP government has resisted intervening in the dispute, saying the best solution is one reached the bargaining table.

Global News has requested comment on next steps from the Ministry of Labour.