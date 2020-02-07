Jean Béliveau’s family auctions off memorabilia

Send this page to someone via email

The public has a chance to bring home a piece of NHL history as equipment and items belonging to late NHL superstar Jean Béliveau are up for auction.

Béliveau was one of the best players of his era and helped the Montreal Canadiens win 10 Stanley Cups during his Hall of Fame career.

In a press conference Friday, Béliveau family members told reporters that souvenirs that belonged to the legendary hockey player will be auctioned until Feb. 25 on the Classic Auctions website, adding that this will be the last auction and opportunity to purchase valuable items from the family collection.

The proceeds from the items will go to the hockey great’s grandkids.

“Well it’s for the kids, she (Hélène) has two daughters and I have two grandchildren — it’s going to go for them later on for school and all that,” Jean’s widow Élise Béliveau said Friday.

Among the many items up for bid are original game-worn jerseys, skates and Stanley Cup rings.

Classic Auctions president Marc Juteau says he believes the items will stay local.

“Quebec people and Canadian people in general want to keep the items as local as possible,” Juteau said.

Giving up the memorabilia was emotional for Béliveau’s family. His daughter Hélène said she had a difficult time letting go of the items she held onto so dearly and couldn’t let go of the rings, in particular. It took her a while to accept the fact they were being sold.

After Jean Béliveau’s death, it has been hard for his family to attend games, said his widow, Élise.

“I go the (Montreal) Forum sometimes and I look at his picture and I start crying,” she said.

Hélène added that she believes her father’s presence is still felt.

Jean Béliveau died Dec. 2, 2014 at the age of 83. Although the memorabilia is being auctioned off, Béliveau’s legacy remains in the hearts of the family.