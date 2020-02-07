Menu

Sports

Jean Béliveau’s family auctions off memorabilia

By Kwabena Oduro Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 9:12 am
Updated February 7, 2020 5:50 pm
Public has chance to buy a piece of hockey greatness
WATCH: Former Montreal Canadiens legend Jean-Beliveau's memorabilia is being auctioned off. Items such jerseys, Stanley Cup rings and skates are all up for grabs, with proceeds going directly to Beliveau's family. Global's Kwabena Oduro has more.

The public has a chance to bring home a piece of NHL history as equipment and items belonging to late NHL superstar Jean Béliveau are up for auction.

Béliveau was one of the best players of his era and helped the Montreal Canadiens win 10 Stanley Cups during his Hall of Fame career.

In a press conference Friday, Béliveau family members told reporters that souvenirs that belonged to the legendary hockey player will be auctioned until Feb. 25 on the Classic Auctions website, adding that this will be the last auction and opportunity to purchase valuable items from the family collection.

The proceeds from the items will go to the hockey great’s grandkids.

“Well it’s for the kids, she (Hélène) has two daughters and I have two grandchildren — it’s going to go for them later on for school and all that,” Jean’s widow Élise Béliveau said Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Longueuil renames street after hockey great Jean Béliveau

Among the many items up for bid are original game-worn jerseys, skates and Stanley Cup rings.

Classic Auctions president Marc Juteau says he believes the items will stay local.

“Quebec people and Canadian people in general want to keep the items as local as possible,” Juteau said.

Giving up the memorabilia was emotional for Béliveau’s family. His daughter Hélène said she had a difficult time letting go of the items she held onto so dearly and couldn’t let go of the rings, in particular. It took her a while to accept the fact they were being sold.

READ MORE: Remembering Jean Béliveau, a legend on and off the ice

After Jean Béliveau’s death, it has been hard for his family to attend games, said his widow, Élise.

“I go the (Montreal) Forum sometimes and I look at his picture and I start crying,” she said.

Hélène added that she believes her father’s presence is still felt.

Jean Béliveau died Dec. 2, 2014 at the age of 83. Although the memorabilia is being auctioned off, Béliveau’s legacy remains in the hearts of the family.

