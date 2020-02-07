Hamilton men who killed woman while street racing to be sentenced March 20

Send this page to someone via email

Two Hamilton men who plead guilty to criminal negligence after a woman was killed in a street racing incident in 2018 will be sentenced in March, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General.

Warren Lewis and Ahmad Durani will learn their fate on March 20 at John Sopinka Courthouse.

The pair were arrested in June 2018 after a multi-vehicle collision killed a 25-year-old Hamilton woman.

Investigators later categorized the crash as a street racing incident that took place on a strip of Queenston Road near Delena Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. on June 13, 2018.

READ MORE: Fatal Hamilton crash blamed on Street Racing

Witnesses told police they saw two Mercedes Benz cars racing each other on Queenston Road travelling more than twice the speed limit. The woman was entering Queenston Road from a private drive near Delena Avenue when her 2013 Toyota Yaris was struck on the driver’s side by the 2009 silver Mercedes C35 allegedly driven by Lewis.

Story continues below advertisement

The collision sent the Mercedes careening into oncoming traffic, crashing into another vehicle driven by a 73-year-old Hamilton man, who suffered minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Durani – driver of a white Mercedes – fled the scene.

Lewis, then 35, was arrested after the crash and charged with criminal negligence causing death while street racing, impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and failing to comply with probation.

Durani, then 23, was arrested a day after the collision and charged with criminal negligence causing death while street racing and failing to remain at the scene.

Both men plead not guilty to their charges at the beginning of the trial.

Judge Bernd Zabel later found both Lewis and Durani guilty of all charges.