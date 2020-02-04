100 new long-term care beds to be offered in Regina and Emerald Park: SHA

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Saskatchewan is soon getting 100 more long-term care spaces through a new partnership between the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and two local care homes.

Emmaula Villa Personal Care Home in Emerald Park and Bridgewater Senior Living in Regina were chosen to add more beds through an evaluation process in 2019.

The spaces are offered to Regina Pioneer Village residents and those currently approved for a long-term care bed in the Regina area.

“Opening these 100 new community beds is an innovative way to meet the immediate need for long-term care beds in Regina area,” said Brad Haverold, executive director of the Community Care Branch of the Ministry of Health.

“This community partnership will help ensure people continue to receive the level of care they need while staying close to home.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said this would help with the current infrastructure challenges at Regina Pioneer Village, after having to move some residents into the Wascana Rehabilitation Centre last spring.

“Each personal care home has an agreement with the SHA that clearly defines quality of care expectations for the home,” said Lorri Carlson, SHA’s director of continuing care.

“Our primary concern is addressing the long-term care capacity issues in Regina, while maintaining a high standard of care for residents. We have employees dedicated to ensuring homes follow the agreement and to address any concerns or questions that may arise during the life of the project.”

The beds will be in place for at least two years with the potential of an extension, while planning continues for the future of Regina Pioneer Village.

“Having an opportunity to help address the need for more long-term care spaces and be a part of this innovative partnership with the health authority is extremely important to us,” said Adebunmi Onasanya, Emmanuel Villa Personal Care Home CEO.

“Just as important is giving local residents another choice for safe, high quality care that’s close to their home, their family and loved ones.”

1:21 ‘It’s not getting better’: union says staff reporting illnesses at Pioneer Village ‘It’s not getting better’: union says staff reporting illnesses at Pioneer Village