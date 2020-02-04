Fatal crash closes eastbound Stoney Trail on Tuesday morning

Calgary police closed down eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail on Tuesday following a fatal crash.
The crash happened on Stoney Trail Northeast between Harvest Hills Boulevard and Deerfoot Trail at around 7:15 a.m.
Calgary EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said one man was killed in the single-vehicle collision.
In a tweet, police urged drivers to find alternate routes, saying eastbound Stoney Trail would be closed to all traffic between Harvest Hills Boulevard and Deerfoot Trail Northeast.
