Fatal crash closes eastbound Stoney Trail on Tuesday morning

Calgary police closed down eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail on Tuesday following a fatal crash.

The crash happened on Stoney Trail Northeast between Harvest Hills Boulevard and Deerfoot Trail at around 7:15 a.m.

Calgary EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said one man was killed in the single-vehicle collision.

In a tweet, police urged drivers to find alternate routes, saying eastbound Stoney Trail would be closed to all traffic between Harvest Hills Boulevard and Deerfoot Trail Northeast.

A fatal crash closes eastbound Stoney Trail on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Global News

