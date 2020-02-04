Menu

Fatal crash closes eastbound Stoney Trail on Tuesday morning

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 10:08 am
Updated February 4, 2020 10:47 am
Calgary emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Stoney Trail on Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020. .
Calgary emergency crews respond to a fatal crash on Stoney Trail on Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020.

Calgary police closed down eastbound lanes of Stoney Trail on Tuesday following a fatal crash.

The crash happened on Stoney Trail Northeast between Harvest Hills Boulevard and Deerfoot Trail at around 7:15 a.m.

Calgary EMS spokesperson Stuart Brideaux said one man was killed in the single-vehicle collision.

In a tweet, police urged drivers to find alternate routes, saying eastbound Stoney Trail would be closed to all traffic between Harvest Hills Boulevard and Deerfoot Trail Northeast.

A fatal crash closes eastbound Stoney Trail on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
A fatal crash closes eastbound Stoney Trail on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
