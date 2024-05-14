Teen stabbed near northwest Calgary high school: police

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in northwest Calgary on Monday afternoon.
According to police, investigators believe the teen was stabbed at about 4:30 p.m. in a green space near John G. Diefenbaker High School and St. Helena School.
A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said paramedics were called to the scene and took a youth to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police did not say if investigators have identified a suspect or suspects. They said a weapon was found near the scene of the stabbing.
