Teen stabbed near northwest Calgary high school: police

Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in northwest Calgary on Monday afternoon.

According to police, investigators believe the teen was stabbed at about 4:30 p.m. in a green space near John G. Diefenbaker High School and St. Helena School.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said paramedics were called to the scene and took a youth to the Alberta Children’s Hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police did not say if investigators have identified a suspect or suspects. They said a weapon was found near the scene of the stabbing.