Canada

Calgary Stampeders sign Ben Labrosse after his NFL camp

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 14, 2024 11:14 am
1 min read
A football sits on the sidelines as the Calgary Stampeders runs drills during opening day of training camp in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, May 12, 2024. View image in full screen
A football sits on the sidelines as the Calgary Stampeders runs drills during opening day of training camp in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, May 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
The Calgary Stampeders have signed the team’s first pick in this year’s CFL draft.

The Stampeders chose defensive back Ben Labrosse of Greenfield Park, Que., fourth overall.

The six-foot, 189-pound product of McGill attended the New York Giants mini rookie camp that concluded Sunday.

Labrosse, 24, was a U Sports and RSEQ conference all-star in 2022 when he had 35 tackles, three interceptions and a pass breakup in eight games for the Redbirds.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He also played 10 games over two years for Syracuse before enrolling at McGill. Labrosse recorded 14 tackles, including one for a loss.

The Stampeders also announced Monday the team had released American linebacker Tre Walker.

Calgary Stampeders’ main training camp underway
© 2024 The Canadian Press

