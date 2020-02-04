New court date set for former Montreal police officer, hockey coach accused of sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

François Lamarre, a former hockey coach and retired Montreal police officer charged with sexual assault involving four minors, is expected back in Longueuil court on March 30.

Lamarre, also known as Frank, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2019 and charged in Longueuil court on Dec. 19.

At the time, he appeared in court in a wheelchair and was accompanied by his brother. He did not have a lawyer to represent him.

Lamarre pleaded not guilty to nine charges, including gross indecency, indecent exposure, sexual assault, sexual touching and invitation to sexual touching involving four children, who were aged nine to 16 years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

Police say the alleged incidents occurred between 1972 and 1997 in arenas, at Lamarre’s home in Greenfield Park and in his vehicle.

A court date was set for Tuesday morning, and while Lamarre did not personally show up, his legal representation was present.

The Crown prosecutor for the case said no new charges have been laid but cited an ongoing police investigation.

“Today was the first pro forma date since the first appearance, so we did confirm to the court that disclosure was completed on the eighth of January, so we’ll be back on March 30 to see what will follow in this file,” said Crown attorney Jean Sébastien Bussières.

When news broke of Lamarre’s arrest, Longueuil police called for potential victims to come forward. In the following days, police identified at least 16 potential victims.

One of those people, who is not one of the four complainants in the case, is Greenfield Park Coun. Wade Wilson. The borough councillor spoke publicly about coming forward to police in December.

Wilson was at the courthouse Tuesday hoping to see Lamarre.

“I’m disappointed he didn’t show up, but I’m convinced justice will prevail for the people he touched,” Wilson said.

Wilson came to the courthouse with a group of supporters.

“[Wilson is] a pillar of the community, and we have the utmost respect for him and other people involved in this,” said Wayne Smith, a longtime friend of the councillor’s. “He does so much for his community, so much for his friends; we had to be here.”

Wade Wilson (front left) showed up at the Longueuil courthouse with a group of supporters. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 Anne Leclair/Global News

The accused is expected to appear back in court on March 30, at which time he could face more charges.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise