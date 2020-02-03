Menu

Memorial service for Céline Dion’s mother, Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, to be held on Feb. 20

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 9:10 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 9:14 pm
Céline Dion’s beloved mother passes away
WATCH: Céline Dion's beloved mother passes away

A memorial service for Thérèse Tanguay-Dion, Céline Dion’s mother, will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alfred Dallaire funeral home in Laval.

Tanguay-Dion, who passed away on Jan. 17, was 92 and the mother of 14 children.

A native of the Gaspé Peninsula, Maman Dion, as she was affectionately known in the province, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones.

READ MORE: Thérèse Tanguay Dion, mother of Céline Dion, dead at 92

Aside from caring for her family, Tanguay-Dion had her own cooking show on French-language network TVA. She was known for devoting her time to helping children in need with her Maman Dion foundation.

“A remarkable woman, so generous, so loving, who devoted her whole life to the well-being of her family,” wrote Quebec Premier François Legault on Twitter the day she passed.

Story continues below advertisement

The memorial service will be open to the public until 1 p.m. and afterwards restricted to Tanguay-Dion’s friends and family only.

–With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

Extended interview: Julie Snyder shares her memories of “Maman Dion”
Extended interview: Julie Snyder shares her memories of "Maman Dion"
