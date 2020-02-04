Ballet Kelowna celebrates love from ‘completely different perspectives’ this Valentine’s Day

Send this page to someone via email

With a new performance collection, Twilight, Ballet Kelowna is exploring love — from the time your eyes first meet to when your souls collide to the darker side of love.

“They are all exploring the idea of love, but it all comes from completely different perspectives and I think people are going to be amazed at the versatility of the dancers,” said Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna artistic director and CEO.

In the mixed program of contemporary and classical dance, the performers effortlessly flow through frenetic movements in point shoes, then execute lifts, turns and jumps.

The energy builds in the first performance of On Wings by Joe Laughlin, then the lovers move into an elegant balletic piece, Within The Golden Raga by Kunal Ranchod, where tensions rise.

The audience is then taken to the other side of love, where yin balances yang. The dancers intertwine themselves in a contemporary ballad of self-love in As it is.

“I thought about relationships and for me, I don’t want to talk about the stereotypical love story,” said As It Is choreographer, Eva Kolarova.

“Seeking a relationship should never be without first understanding of who we are [alone].”

That wholeness the dancers portray in their movements is what Kolarova hopes the audience will be most moved by.

Twilight will be presented at the Kelowna Community Theatre Feb. 14 and 15 tickets are available at www.kelownatickets.com

