Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Ballet Kelowna celebrates love from ‘completely different perspectives’ this Valentine’s Day

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 12:50 pm
Updated February 4, 2020 12:51 pm
Ballet Kelowna celebrates love in honour of Valentine’s Day

With a new performance collection, Twilight, Ballet Kelowna is exploring love — from the time your eyes first meet to when your souls collide to the darker side of love.

“They are all exploring the idea of love, but it all comes from completely different perspectives and I think people are going to be amazed at the versatility of the dancers,” said Simone Orlando, Ballet Kelowna artistic director and CEO.

Related News

In the mixed program of contemporary and classical dance, the performers effortlessly flow through frenetic movements in point shoes, then execute lifts, turns and jumps.

READ MORE: Ballet Kelowna launches new season with ‘Dawn’

The energy builds in the first performance of On Wings by Joe Laughlin, then the lovers move into an elegant balletic piece, Within The Golden Raga by Kunal Ranchod, where tensions rise.

The audience is then taken to the other side of love, where yin balances yang. The dancers intertwine themselves in a contemporary ballad of self-love in As it is.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thought about relationships and for me, I don’t want to talk about the stereotypical love story,” said As It Is choreographer, Eva Kolarova.

“Seeking a relationship should never be without first understanding of who we are [alone].”

READ MORE: Ballet Kelowna prepares for season finale

That wholeness the dancers portray in their movements is what Kolarova hopes the audience will be most moved by.

Twilight will be presented at the Kelowna Community Theatre Feb. 14 and 15 tickets are available at www.kelownatickets.com

Ballet Kelowna prepares for season finale
Ballet Kelowna prepares for season finale
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagancentral okanaganValentine's DayArtsLoveGlobal OkanaganCommunity ReporterBallet KelownaPerformance artcontemporary balletOkanagan balletBallet LoveBallet PerformanceClassic Ballet
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.