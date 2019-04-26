Ballet Kelowna prepares for season finale

Ballet Kelowna is featuring works that were first performed more than 100 years ago in Paris for their season finale May 3 & 4.

They’ve recruited help to create modern interpretations of the dances for the Okanagan stage.

A trio of Canadian female choreographers will offer new takes on works by Igor Stravinsky that were originally commissioned for Paris’ Ballet Russes between 1910 and 1913.

Vancouver choreographers Heather Dotto and Amber Funk Barton join Ballet Kelowna Artistic Director and CEO Simone Orlando reimagining Stravinsky’s Petrushka, Firebird and Rite of Spring.

“I want people to come to the show because it’s a celebration,” Dotto said. “It’s an amazing evening of three brand new works that are uplifted from the 1900’s and completely blown out, made into something so fresh and new.”

The program will conclude with Alysa Pires’ Spring, originally choreographed for the Victoria Academy of Ballet.

“With Spring, we bring our exploration of the earth’s seasons and its transcendent qualities to a triumphant end with four works that burst with vitality, strength, and vision,” said Orlando.

“We invite audiences to be re-awakened to nature in this vibrant evening of dance.”

Both evening performances take place at the Kelowna Community Theatre. Tickets can be purchased in person at 100-2600 Enterprise Way, Kelowna, online at Ballet Kelowna’s website and https://www.kelownatickets.com/ or by phone: 250.862.2867 (Toll free: 1.888.974.9170)