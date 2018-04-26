Ballet Kelowna stages ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ to celebrate 15th season

A renowned Canadian choreographer has been brought in to help Ballet Kelowna stage an adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’.

“I wanted to find a story that would connect with an audience today,” John Alleyne said.

Alleyne adapted the original stage version of ‘Streetcar’ in 2006 for Ballet B.C., which originally featured current Ballet Kelowna Artistic Director Simone Orlando in the main role of Blanche Dubois.

The Kelowna show features locally born and trained dancer Desiree Bortolussi as Dubois.

“It’s really fun and it’s a really rewarding role in the end, even though it’s not the most happy story,” she said.

‘Streetcar’ is Ballet Kelowna’s first full length ballet performance and celebrates the start of its fifteenth anniversary season.

“So, really a milestone moment in the history of the organization and I think that our dancers are really rising to the occasion and going to be very, very pleased to watch that curtain go up next week,” Orlando said.

The show takes to the stage May 1 and 2 in Kelowna and in Vernon May 4. Ballet Kelowna will tour the show in the fall.

Tickets information is available on the Ballet Kelowna website.