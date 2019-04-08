Le Cirque de la Nuit performance coming to Kelowna

A signature Cirque de la Nuit show is coming to the Okanagan for a night of wine, cider and spirits tasting.

Le Cirque De La Nuit will be part of the B.C. Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival with a performance of Wondrous set to be held in a 78,000-square-foot warehouse.

READ MORE: A return to buying local, handmade products at annual Kelowna spring market

The performance will feature “a continuous journey of interactive performances in a storybook underworld that will showcase a battle of good and evil,” said B.C. Wine Cider and Spirits Festival spokesperson Katherine Bramall in a news release.

“Alice and the Red Queen will fall deep into the rabbit hole, where the patrons will follow them through breakdance battles, aerial acrobatics, sultry burlesque and belly dance numbers as well as experiential video production and countless circus arts and theatrics,” she added.

READ MORE: More scare tactics not the solution to geese: Vernon city staff

Audience members are encouraged to dress as their favourite Wondrous character with “a touch of their inner circus freak,” Bramall said.

The event will be held at 2092 Enterprise Way on June 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $99 and include food, entertainment, samples of alcohol and a souvenir glass.