Vernon to consider two more pot shop proposals, including a government store

After green-lighting seven cannabis store applications in late March, Vernon city council is considering two more on Monday.

The applications include a proposal for a private store in the former Flaman Fitness location on Highway 97 in Vernon and one for a provincial BC Cannabis Store in a north end-strip mall, next to Liquor Depot and Penningtons.

Three people wrote in to the city to object to the proposal for a private store at the site of the former fitness equipment store. One resident had concerns that the proposed location was too close to W.L. Seaton Secondary School.

No comments were received about the proposal for a BC Cannabis store.

Although seven marijuana shops have already received support from Vernon city council, they still require provincial approval before they are legally allowed to operate and are currently under consideration from the province.

City staff are recommending council support both proposals up for consideration on Monday, which would mean as many as nine stores could open up in Vernon.

If the private store being considered by council Monday gets civic approval, it will also require a provincial non-medial cannabis retail licence before it can operate.

If the city does not give its blessing for the store, the province won’t issue it a licence.

There are no provincially licensed cannabis stores open in the Okanagan yet.

Currently, the only BC Cannabis Store open is in Kamloops. However, the province is in the process of opening nine other stores in Campbell River, Courtenay, Cranbrook, Port Alberni, Powell River, Terrace and Williams Lake as well as two more Kamloops locations.