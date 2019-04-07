Lake Country husband charged with murder in connection with wife’s drowning

RCMP said a Lake Country man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife almost three years ago.

In June 2016, the B.C. Coroners Service said the body of Arlene Susan Westervelt, 56, was recovered from Okanagan Lake after her canoe capsized.

At the time, officials said her husband was also in the canoe when it overturned and was picked up by another boat.

On Saturday, almost three years after Arlene’s death, police announced what first looked like an accidental drowning is now alleged to have been murder.

The Lake Country woman’s husband was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday in connection with her death.

Police said Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt, 63, was arrested on Friday “without incident” and has a court date scheduled for Monday.

RCMP said Arlene drowned “while canoeing and picnicking along the shores of Okanagan Lake.”

According to police, search and rescue and fire officials looked for her extensively the same evening.

“Arlene’s body was recovered the following day in 35 feet of water, approximately 100 feet from the shore by specially trained divers of the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey wrote in a media release.