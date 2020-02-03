Menu

Crime

1 student dead, 5 injured after being hit by a vehicle in Oklahoma: police

By David Lao and Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 6:37 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 7:01 pm
Moore police say one student is dead and three are critically injured after a man drove into six students outside of a high school in Oklahoma.

Moore Police Dept. Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said the incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Lewis said the man continued driving after hitting all six students, colliding with other vehicles before he was stopped by officers and taken into custody.

He said one person had died at the scene while three others were taken to the OU Medical Centre. They remain in critical condition.

Lewis also said it is unclear if the act was intentional.

Detectives are now waiting on a search warrant to determine whether or not the driver was intoxicated, he said.

According to Time Magazine, police said that at least once student was flown from the scene to hospital.

More to come

