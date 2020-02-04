Super Bowl champ celebrates win by paying adoption fees for shelter dogs

Send this page to someone via email

What better way to celebrate a Super Bowl win than by helping dogs find their forever homes?

Derrick Nnadi, a defensive tackle of the Kansas City Chiefs, checked off a bucket list win in football’s biggest event of the year, but he didn’t forget one of his other loves: dogs.

He celebrated the victory by paying all of the adoption fees for the pups currently available at KC Pet Project (KCPP) — and it’s paying off.

The lines of people wanting to take a dog home were out the door the next day, according to NBC News.

“We had a huge line of people at our locations this morning to adopt, which is just wonderful,” KCPP’s Chief Communications Officer Tori Fugate said. “So far, many pets are going home and we’re so excited for them.”

The KCPP shared the news on their official Facebook page, writing: “We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn’t have thought of a better ending.”

The perfect way to cap off this great season ‼️ https://t.co/k9KSt05gtt — Derrick Nnadi 🇳🇬 (@DerrickNnadi) February 3, 2020

The charitable organization cares for “over 10,000 animals a year and works collaboratively with Animal Control and other animal welfare organizations to increase the number of homeless pets adopted,” their website states.

The partnership is sponsored by the Derrick Nnadi Foundation, which works closely with kids and families.

This isn’t the first time the star athlete has donated to their shelter. He also sponsored the adoption fee for one dog after each Chiefs win.

