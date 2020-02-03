Menu

Crime

Canadian woman killed in Cuba, partner arrested

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 4:22 pm
Cuban police are investigating the death of a Quebec woman in Matanzas, Cuba. .
Google Maps

Cuban police are investigating the death of Nathalie Fraser, a 52-year-old Canadian woman whose body was discovered on the island-nation last week.

The women’s partner has been arrested and is considered the prime suspect in the case.

Fraser’s loved ones hadn’t heard from her since Jan. 18.

Fraser — a Quebecer — was spending the winter months in Cuba with her partner in Matanzas, roughly 50 kilometres from Varadero.

Cuban police have released few details in connection with the investigation.

Global Affairs Canada has not said when or if it will repatriate Fraser’s remains.

— With files from Global’s Annabelle Olivier

© 2020 The Canadian Press
