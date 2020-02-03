2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Texas university residence hall: reports

Two people were killed and another was wounded on Monday in a shooting at a Texas A&M University-Commerce, ABC News reported, citing campus police.
The injured person was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not known.
The shooting unfolded at a residence hall called Pride Rock, which is on the university campus, according to reports from both ABC and NBC News.
Students and staff on campus were instructed to shelter in place as a precautionary measure while Texas A&M-Commerce University police conducted an “active criminal investigation.”
All classes were canceled for the rest of the day at the university. Commerce is about 65 miles (100 km) northeast of Dallas.
Few other details were provided.
This is is a breaking news story. More information to come.
— With Global News files
