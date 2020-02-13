Live in the Okanagan: Turn up Valentine’s Day with live music

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Kick things up a notch this Valentine’s Day weekend with a little live music, and keep the romance going all week long.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Friday, Feb. 14

Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne and Sherman Doucette at The Nexus at First

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

Vernon

Friday, Feb. 14

The Noble Crew at The Longhorn Pub

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Speakeasy at the Vernon Elks Lodge

Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

5 Knuckle Shuffle, Cat Wels, The Keys, Kath and the Tom and the Kats at the Vernon Recreation Centre

Scheduled to start 7:30 p.m.

Noah Derksen at Ratio Coffee & Pastry

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Young’Uns at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre

Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Kelowna

Friday, Feb. 14

Moontricks at OK Corral Cabaret

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Gnarfunkel and Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Conroy Ross at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Andrew Allen at Barn Owl Brewing Company

Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The Young’Uns at 97 Street Pub

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Bush Party at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Geektones and Campfire Shitkickers at Fernando’s Pub

Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tres Osos at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Logan Mize and Willie Jones at OK Corral Cabaret

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Sam Bainbridge at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Cosmic Microwave Pickle, Indestructible Johnny and Burce Allen at Vibes Bar & Grill

Story continues below advertisement

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Royal Tusk at Sapphire

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Noah Derksen at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Danny Michel at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

Scheduled 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.

West Kelowna

Saturday, Feb. 15

13 Broken Bones at Whiski-Jack’s Pub

Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Andrew Johns at WINGS West Kelowna

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Penticton

Friday, Feb. 14

Ari Neufeld at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rob n’Walker at Penticton Eagles

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Aidan Mayes at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Wil at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar at The Dream Cafe