Live in the Okanagan: Turn up Valentine’s Day with live music

Kick things up a notch this Valentine’s Day weekend with a little live music, and keep the romance going all week long.
Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.
Salmon Arm
Friday, Feb. 14
Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne and Sherman Doucette at The Nexus at First
- Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Vernon
Friday, Feb. 14
The Noble Crew at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Speakeasy at the Vernon Elks Lodge
- Scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
5 Knuckle Shuffle, Cat Wels, The Keys, Kath and the Tom and the Kats at the Vernon Recreation Centre
- Scheduled to start 7:30 p.m.
Noah Derksen at Ratio Coffee & Pastry
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Young’Uns at the Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre
- Scheduled 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Kelowna
Friday, Feb. 14
Moontricks at OK Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Gnarfunkel and Three Scotch In at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Conroy Ross at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Andrew Allen at Barn Owl Brewing Company
- Scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The Young’Uns at 97 Street Pub
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Bush Party at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Geektones and Campfire Shitkickers at Fernando’s Pub
- Scheduled 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Tres Osos at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Logan Mize and Willie Jones at OK Corral Cabaret
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Sam Bainbridge at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Cosmic Microwave Pickle, Indestructible Johnny and Burce Allen at Vibes Bar & Grill
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Royal Tusk at Sapphire
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Noah Derksen at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Danny Michel at the Rotary Centre for the Arts
- Scheduled 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 12 a.m.
West Kelowna
Saturday, Feb. 15
13 Broken Bones at Whiski-Jack’s Pub
- Scheduled 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Andrew Johns at WINGS West Kelowna
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Penticton
Friday, Feb. 14
Ari Neufeld at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Rob n’Walker at Penticton Eagles
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Aidan Mayes at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Wil at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
