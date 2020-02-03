Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Oscar Arfmann sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for killing Abbotsford police officer

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 3:09 pm
Updated February 3, 2020 3:12 pm
Court sketch of Oscar Arfmann.
Court sketch of Oscar Arfmann.

The Alberta man convicted of the 2017 killing Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years.

The sentence was handed down to Oscar Arfmann in a New Westminster court on Monday.

The sentencing hearing included emotional victim impact statements from Davidson’s wife and three daughters.

“The first thing I see when I wake up is John falling to the ground face first,” Davidson’s wife Denise said. “I can’t imagine the feeling of intense pain riveting through his chest… Desperately hoping he didn’t remain conscious enough to feel the pain.

Story continues below advertisement

“I will love him for the rest of his life and hate Oscar Arfmann who ended his life,” she added.

“I still have no idea how to live when my goal is just to survive every day… I have even considered if the kids are better off without me.”

New video of Abbotsford cop killer
New video of Abbotsford cop killer

In January, a judge upheld the guilty verdict and rejected a hearing to determine Arfmann’s mental fitness at the time of the murder.

A psychiatrist said Arfmann was psychotic at the time of the murder but was capable of understanding his actions.

Arfmann faced an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Guilty verdict in trial of man accused of killing Abbotsford police officer
Guilty verdict in trial of man accused of killing Abbotsford police officer

— With files from Grace Ke and Sean Boynton

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeAbbotsford policeJohn DavidsonAbbotsford Police DepartmentOscar ArfmannAbbotsford police officer shootingOscar Arfmann sentencing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.