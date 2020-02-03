Oscar Arfmann sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years for killing Abbotsford police officer

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta man convicted of the 2017 killing Abbotsford police Const. John Davidson has been sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole for 25 years.

The sentence was handed down to Oscar Arfmann in a New Westminster court on Monday.

The sentencing hearing included emotional victim impact statements from Davidson’s wife and three daughters.

“The first thing I see when I wake up is John falling to the ground face first,” Davidson’s wife Denise said. “I can’t imagine the feeling of intense pain riveting through his chest… Desperately hoping he didn’t remain conscious enough to feel the pain.

Denise: I will love him for the rest of his life and hate Oscar Arfmann who ended his life — Grace Ke (@GraceKeGlobal) February 3, 2020

“I will love him for the rest of his life and hate Oscar Arfmann who ended his life,” she added.

“I still have no idea how to live when my goal is just to survive every day… I have even considered if the kids are better off without me.”

In January, a judge upheld the guilty verdict and rejected a hearing to determine Arfmann’s mental fitness at the time of the murder.

A psychiatrist said Arfmann was psychotic at the time of the murder but was capable of understanding his actions.

Arfmann faced an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

— With files from Grace Ke and Sean Boynton