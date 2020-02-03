Menu

Canada

2 men from Caledonia killed in weekend crash on Greens Road: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 4:36 pm
OPP say two men died in a crash on Greens Road in Caledonia on Saturday.
OPP say two men died in a crash on Greens Road in Caledonia on Saturday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two men who died in a crash in Haldimand County on the weekend were from Caledonia.

Investigators say officers responded to a single-vehicle crash after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night on Greens Road between Mines Road and Onondaga Townline Road after reports of a collision.

OPP determined that a pickup truck – travelling westbound on Greens Road – left the roadway, hit a ditch and struck a tree.

Justin Wingrove, 46, and James Smith, 41, have been identified as the two people killed in the crash, which closed a portion of Greens Road for close to six hours for an investigation.

Greens Road between Mines Road and Onondaga Townline Road was closed while emergency crews were on scene. It has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the collision can reach out to OPP investigators at 1-888-310-1122.

