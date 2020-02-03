‘Slowly moving salt truck’ believed to have killed Hamilton man outside Juravinski Hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say a 24-year-old man who was the subject of a suspicious death investigation outside Juravinski Hospital on the weekend died after being run over by a “slowly moving salt truck.”

Investigators came to the conclusion after an autopsy was conducted on the body of Kyle John Richardson at the Hamilton General Hospital on Saturday.

“The results of the autopsy reveal Richardson was not the victim of a homicide,” police said in a release on Monday morning.

Detectives say Richardson climbed the side of a slowly moving salt truck for unknown reasons while it was salting the ramp of the emergency area at Juravinski Hospital.

“Unbeknownst to the driver, Richardson either fell or jumped off, resulting in the truck running over Richardson,” police said. “Due to the size of the truck, the driver would not have known he injured Richardson.”

Investigators say the driver of the truck called for help after seeing Richardson on the driveway of the emergency area.

The probe into Richardson’s death has now been turned over to the Hamilton Police Service traffic reconstruction unit.

On Saturday, Hamilton police said they were investigating a “suspicious” death that happened overnight after a man was reportedly dropped off at the hospital by a Blue Line Taxi around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Initially, police were looking for the driver of the cab in connection with the incident. Detectives later found the driver, who co-operated with detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-4755 or 905-546-4753.