B.C. government’s union construction deal to face court challenge

Send this page to someone via email

A legal battle begins in B.C. Supreme Court Monday, as a coalition of the province’s largest construction associations and unions challenges the NDP government’s deal with unions for building publicly-funded infrastructure, claiming it violates workers’ constitutional rights.

The B.C. government introduced a Community Benefits Agreement, which prioritizes local, Indigenous, women and apprentice workers for provincial projects, last July. It requires workers on big projects like the Pattullo Bridge replacement to become members of affiliated trade unions.

2:05 Is the B.C. Community Benefits Agreement fair? Is the B.C. Community Benefits Agreement fair?

Progressive Contractors Association of Canada President Paul de Jong says the provincial government’s framework calls for workers to join specific trade unions. De Jong says the rules impact about 85 per cent of the workforce.

De Jong says the deal violates workers’ constitutional rights.

“The government shouldn’t be picking the union, the workers are the ones picking the union or convert to a non-union situation, so the whole thing is kind of flipped upside down,” de Jong said. “The whole industry is puzzled about it except for the NDP and the building trades unions.

Story continues below advertisement

“The workers now have to abandon the union they joined and may have been a member of for years and years, and now have to join a different union that they didn’t choose and that’s not the way it’s supposed to work.”

Other projects cited by de Jong include the UBC SkyTrain extension, and a large project up in Kicking Horse.

A 2018 survey commissioned by the BC Building Trades Council found that a majority of respondents supported the deal.

— With files from Simon Little and Richard Zussman