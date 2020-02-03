Barrie police investigating reported apartment break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Barrie police are investigating a reported apartment break-in that took place during the early hours of Thursday on Grove Street East.

According to police, the suspect brought a baby blue bag of tools with him into the apartment building shortly after 2:30 a.m.

The man wandered around the lobby briefly, police say, before making a first attempt to enter the inner lobby, which was unsuccessful.

During the man’s second attempt, he was able to open the door, officers say.

The man wandered in and out of a security camera’s view for a period of time before he was seen placing a mat under the front lobby door to prevent it from locking, according to police.

The man then left the building and wasn’t seen again before the reported break-in was discovered and the door secured, officers say.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as a man with short brown hair who was wearing dark pants or jeans, brown boots and a grey-and-black jacket and carrying a light blue bag containing tools he allegedly used to enter the building.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. R. Hall of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2688, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

1:34 Highway 400 south of Barrie reopens after multiple crashes Highway 400 south of Barrie reopens after multiple crashes