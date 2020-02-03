Man’s body found in west Hamilton warehouse: police

Hamilton police are investigating after the body of a man was reportedly found inside an empty warehouse in the west end.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a vacant warehouse at the McMaster Innovation Park property at Aberdeen Avenue and Longwood Road just after 9 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say they do not believe the man’s death is suspicious.
His name has not been released.
Alectra Utilities crews have also been called to the building, and police say hydro in the area may be affected.
