Canada

Man’s body found in west Hamilton warehouse: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 3, 2020 11:24 am
Updated February 3, 2020 11:35 am
Hamilton police say they are investigating the death of a man inside a vacant warehouse in the city's west end.
Hamilton police say they are investigating the death of a man inside a vacant warehouse in the city's west end. Rick Zamperin/900 CHML

Hamilton police are investigating after the body of a man was reportedly found inside an empty warehouse in the west end.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a vacant warehouse at the McMaster Innovation Park property at Aberdeen Avenue and Longwood Road just after 9 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say they do not believe the man’s death is suspicious.

His name has not been released.

Alectra Utilities crews have also been called to the building, and police say hydro in the area may be affected.

