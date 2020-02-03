Man’s body found in west Hamilton warehouse: police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating after the body of a man was reportedly found inside an empty warehouse in the west end.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a vacant warehouse at the McMaster Innovation Park property at Aberdeen Avenue and Longwood Road just after 9 a.m. Monday.

@HamiltonPolice paramedics, fire department & @alectranews all on scene for reports of a body found inside an empty warehouse at @McMasterU Innovation Park. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/1k8OCLMpYp — 900 CHML (@AM900CHML) February 3, 2020

HPS is investigating the discovery of a deceased male in a building located in the Aberdeen Ave/ Longwood Road area. At this time police believe it is not suspicious in nature. Power @alectranews may be affected. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 3, 2020

Investigators say they do not believe the man’s death is suspicious.

His name has not been released.

Alectra Utilities crews have also been called to the building, and police say hydro in the area may be affected.

