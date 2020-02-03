Police search for suspect involved in alleged robbery at Regina business

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service say they are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged robbery that happened on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the incident took place at a business in the 80 block of Cavendish Street at about 5:45 p.m.

The male suspect threatened employees with a weapon in order to steal cash, police say. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

Police describe the suspect as having a slim build, average height and wearing a black toque, dark sunglasses, a dark-coloured mask, a maroon shirt with grey coloured sleeves, dark pants and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

