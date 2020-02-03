Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police search for suspect involved in alleged robbery at Regina business

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 3, 2020 9:30 am
Regina police are searching for a man after he allegedly robbed a business on Cavendish Street on Sunday night.
Regina police are searching for a man after he allegedly robbed a business on Cavendish Street on Sunday night. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service say they are searching for a suspect involved in an alleged robbery that happened on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Downtown Regina bank robbed on Monday morning

Police say the incident took place at a business in the 80 block of Cavendish Street at about 5:45 p.m.

The male suspect threatened employees with a weapon in order to steal cash, police say. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

READ MORE: 3 men with firearms rob Regina cab driver: RPS

Police describe the suspect as having a slim build, average height and wearing a black toque, dark sunglasses, a dark-coloured mask, a maroon shirt with grey coloured sleeves, dark pants and running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RobberyRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceCrime StoppersRPSbusiness robberyCavendish Street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.