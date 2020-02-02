Rick Zamperin: Best and worst of the Super Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

Super Bowl 54 may not have been the most compelling championship game in the National Football League‘s 100-year history, but it certainly had a few highs — along with some lows.

First and foremost, congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 for their first Super Bowl title since 1970.

One of the highlights came before kickoff when the NFL 100 all-time team, the greatest 100 players ever — from Jim Brown, Joe Montana and Barry Sanders to Bruce Smith, Deion Sanders and Jerry Rice — were honoured.

READ MORE: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV

I thought both the Chiefs and 49ers played a very conservative first half and it felt like both teams were playing not to lose as opposed to taking some big-time shots and trying to stretch the field offensively.

Story continues below advertisement

Truth be told, there weren’t many “bring you out of your seat” plays at all — except for Damien Williams’ second touchdown of the game, a 38-yard score with 1:12 that iced the game.

0:44 NFL holds moment of silence at Super Bowl for Kobe Bryant NFL holds moment of silence at Super Bowl for Kobe Bryant

The halftime show, featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, also left me wanting more.

It was a high energy show with a lot of songs and some great choreography but it lacked any “wow” moments.

One of the highlights of Sunday night’s big game was watching some of the great TV commercials, including Jason Mamoa pitching for Rocket Mortgage, Hyundai’s “Smaht Pahk” spot, and Planters’ introducing Baby Nut after mourning the death of Mr. Peanut.

The most memorable moment, however, was Chiefs head coach Andy Reid getting the Gatorade shower to celebrate his 222nd career win and first-ever Super Bowl victory.