Cooking 101: Pita chips

Homemade pita chips are the easiest crisp to make You can mix things up by using different seasonings, but if plain is your game then sea salt and good olive oil are all you need.

Ingredients

– 1 package 6-inch pita rounds

– 2/3 cup really good olive oil

– 1/2 cup dukkah* or za’atar

*Dukkah hails from the Middle East and is a blend of hazelnuts, sesame seeds, cumin, coriander, flaked sea salt and ground black pepper.

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit

2. Lay the pita round on your work surface, insert the tip of a paring knife into the side seam of the pita.

3. Once the knife is inserted, it is easy to cut the round in half, giving you 2 full pita circles.

4. Repeat with remaining pitas.

5. Stack them 2 at a time and cut them in half with scissors, then in half again and in half again, giving you 8 wedges per round.

6. Brush them lightly with olive oil on both sides then sprinkle one side lightly with the spice blend of your choice.

7. Lay them spice side up on a cookie sheet. Do not stack as you want them crispy on both sides.

8. Bake for about 12-15 minutes or until crispy and light brown.

The chips will keep for up to 2 weeks in a sealed container. Makes 72 chips.

