Health

Bottled clams from New Brunswick campsite recalled over possible botulism concerns

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 11:52 am
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for bottled clams sold from Cielo Glamping Maritime in New Brunswick.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for bottled clams sold at a campsite in New Brunswick over fears that they permit the growth of dangerous bacteria.

The clams, sold at Cielo Glamping Maritime on the Acadien Peninsula, were sold in 500 ml and 1 L containers with no labels.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) says the clams may permit the growth of clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can cause foodborne botulism.

READ MORE: Lobster, crab in brine recalled over botulism concerns

Consumers should check to see if the recalled products are in their homes. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. It’s recommended that the products not be consumed.

The CFIA says food contaminated by clostridium botulinum may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms of botulism include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, unreactive or fixed pupils, double or blurred vision, difficulty speaking and a change in the sound of a person’s voice.

Botulism does not cause a fever. Severe cases of the illness can be fatal.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled clams.

