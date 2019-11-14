Lobster, crab in brine recalled over botulism concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s agency in charge of food safety has issued a recall for lobster and crab in brine that were sold in select stores in New Brunswick and Quebec.

The Denis Losier products — which were sold in jars with no labels — were recalled as they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, a bacteria that can cause foodborne botulism.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says consumers should check to see if the recalled products are in their homes.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. It’s recommended that the products not be consumed.

Food contaminated by Clostridium botulinum may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick.

Symptoms of botulism include facial paralysis or loss of facial expression, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, unreactive or fixed pupils, double or blurred vision, difficulty speaking and a change in the sound of a person’s voice.

Botulism does not cause a fever. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

There have been no reported illnesses due to the recalled products.