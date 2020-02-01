First B.C. RCMP Appreciation Day falls on 100th RCMP anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

After six months of hard work from politicians and Vernon residents, Feb. 1, 2020, has been officially proclaimed Royal Canadian Mounted Police Appreciation Day in BC.

The celebration falls on the 100th anniversary of the RCMP.

It will mark a day that all of B.C. will give thanks to the national police force.

The RCMP Appreciation Day was initiated by three Vernon residents, Martin Von Holst, Guy Bailey and Andy Wylie.

They created the RCMP Appreciation committee one day during breakfast.

“That day was put a coat on your dog day and it is a nationally recognized day,” said Von Holst.

“No offence to dog owners but we thought, wouldn’t it be nice to do something meaningful, for things that actually matter?”

Senator Beverley Busson, who was the commissioner of the RCMP until 2007, made the trip from Ottawa to be at an open house at the Vernon Museum in honour of the day.

“It’s really important to recognize the fact that so many brave and amazing people who go every day to work to protect our communities,” said Busson.

“I think it’s a wonderful recognition that BC has reached out to show the recognition and appreciation.”

