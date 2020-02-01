Menu

Global BC recipes

Recipe: Baked chicken wings

By Staff Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 11:45 am
Updated February 1, 2020 6:11 pm
Saturday Chef: Superbowl Sides
Hosting a Superbowl party but stuck on sides? Chef Doug Stephen, from Downlow Chicken Shack, shares his crowd-pleasing recipe for chicken wings.

Ingredients

Chicken Wing Brine 

– 2 Tbsp cayenne pepper (omit if you don’t want it spicy)
– 80 grams salt
– 44 grams sugar
– 2 cloves garlic
– Half an onion
– 2 L water

Chicken Wing Chile Dust 

– 5 Tbsp Mexican chili powder
– 1/2 Tbsp garlic powder
– 1/2 Tbsp onion powder
– 1 1/2 Tbsp salt
– 1 tsp sugar

Chicken Wing Jerk Dust

– 2 Tbsp thyme dust
– 1 Tbsp onion powder
– 1 Tbsp garlic powder
– 1 tsp clove
– 1 tsp all spice
– 1 Tbsp salt
– 1 tsp sugar
– 1 tsp cayenne

Method

1. Put all brine ingredients in a pot and bring up in temperature, allowing sugar and salt to dissolve. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and allow to chill.
2. Brine chicken wings for a minimum of 24 hours in the brine.
3. Season with chicken wing dust liberally (your choice of either the chili or jerk dust)
4. Bake chicken wings at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 45-55 minutes until cooked through. (165 degrees F internal temperature)
5. Rest for approx. 10 minutes before serving (if you can wait that long!)

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Recipes
