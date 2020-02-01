Alberta youth compete in Lego robot challenge

Send this page to someone via email

The problem solvers of the future were putting their skills to the test using Lego.

Alberta First Lego League held its annual tournament at NAIT on Saturday.

In September, 43 teams from across northern Alberta were challenged to build an autonomous robot out of Lego.

On Saturday, those robots were put to the test and showcased in a variety of challenges.

“They also have to prepare a scientific presentation to answer a problem that they see in our world,” Edmonton Lego League tournament director Vin Stocking said.

“This year’s theme is ‘city shapers,’ so they have to look at the different cities and some of the challenges our cities encounter in our world and purpose a solution.”

Stocking said he hopes the competition inspires young minds to get interested in robotics, science and technology.

“We want kids to have fun but we also want them to think about how they can solve problems and become the leaders of tomorrow and solve problems that even grownups can’t solve,” Stocking said.

“It’s really inspiring them to be the change in the world that they want to see in the world.”

There were more than 500 participants in Saturday’s tournament.

