Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Investigations

Hamilton police searching for ‘suspicious’ armed man wearing blonde wig

By Pamela Blair Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 10:17 am
Outside of the Hamilton Police Service's central station.
Outside of the Hamilton Police Service's central station. Shallima Maharaj / Global News
Hamilton police are still searching for a suspect who allegedly fired shots during a foot chase Friday night.Police said they attended the area of Barton Street East and Ottawa Street North regarding a suspicious male Jan. 31.Upon arrival, they saw suspect who immediately took off.  

READ MORE: Missing Hamilton woman

During the chase, the male brandished a firearm and is believed to have discharged several rounds in the direction of the pursuing officers. The suspect, adorned in a blonde wig, is described as being clean shaven, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, with a thicker build.The man, believed to be in his 20’s, was dressed all black clothing, police said.

READ MORE: Arrests made in Hamilton pornography investigation

This investigation is ongoing and members of the emergency response team and the K-9 unit remained in the area of Ottawa Street North and Cannon Street East, actively searching for the suspect.
Police urged anyone who sees the man to call 911 and to not approach him.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Mario Rizzo #928 at 905-546-2918, mrizzo@hamiltonpolice.on.ca or Crime Stoppers.
Man arrested after alleged theft using Joker disguise in Kensington Market, police say
Man arrested after alleged theft using Joker disguise in Kensington Market, police say
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shots firedfoot chase.firearm dischargedHamilton investigationBarton and Ottawa Streetsblonde wigsuspicious man in blonde wig
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.