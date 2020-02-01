Hamilton police searching for ‘suspicious’ armed man wearing blonde wig

Hamilton police are still searching for a suspect who allegedly fired shots during a foot chase Friday night.Police said they attended the area of Barton Street East and Ottawa Street North regarding a suspicious male Jan. 31.Upon arrival, they saw suspect who immediately took off.

During the chase, the male brandished a firearm and is believed to have discharged several rounds in the direction of the pursuing officers. The suspect, adorned in a blonde wig, is described as being clean shaven, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, with a thicker build.The man, believed to be in his 20’s, was dressed all black clothing, police said.

This investigation is ongoing and members of the emergency response team and the K-9 unit remained in the area of Ottawa Street North and Cannon Street East, actively searching for the suspect.