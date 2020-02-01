Hamilton police searching for ‘suspicious’ armed man wearing blonde wig

Hamilton police are still searching for a suspect who allegedly fired shots during a foot chase Friday night.Police said they attended the area of Barton Street East and Ottawa Street North regarding a suspicious male Jan. 31.Upon arrival, they saw suspect who immediately took off.
READ MORE: Missing Hamilton womanDuring the chase, the male brandished a firearm and is believed to have discharged several rounds in the direction of the pursuing officers. The suspect, adorned in a blonde wig, is described as being clean shaven, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10, with a thicker build.The man, believed to be in his 20’s, was dressed all black clothing, police said.
READ MORE: Arrests made in Hamilton pornography investigationThis investigation is ongoing and members of the emergency response team and the K-9 unit remained in the area of Ottawa Street North and Cannon Street East, actively searching for the suspect.
Police urged anyone who sees the man to call 911 and to not approach him.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Mario Rizzo #928 at 905-546-2918, mrizzo@hamiltonpolice.on.ca or Crime Stoppers.
