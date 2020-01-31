New video footage from Hamilton police shows last confirmed sighting of Holly Ellsworth-Clark

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have released new security video footage that’s believed to be the last time a missing woman was seen.

Holly Ellsworth-Clark, 27, has been missing since Jan. 11, when she left her home in the area of Sanford Avenue and Cannon Street.

At the time, investigators say she was “in crisis” and not dressed appropriately for the weather.

Previously, the last known sighting of Holly was at around 4 p.m. that day, but on Wednesday, police say they received new security footage from around 4:50 p.m. north of Barton Street.

The footage shows a woman, wearing black pants, black boots, and a black garbage bag over her upper body, walking northbound on Wentworth Street, approaching Shaw Street.

Investigators who have reviewed the video have confirmed the woman pictured is Holly.

Police say they’ll have a presence in that area on Friday.

In light of the updated information about Holly’s clothing, police are urging residents to check their security cameras for any footage of her.

Holly recently moved to Hamilton from Calgary to pursue a music career, according to her father.

“She was alone,” Dave Clark told Global News Radio’s The Roy Green Show. “She moved here, following a bandmate after a break-up of a band, and then they really hadn’t made any progress as far as starting up a new band. So she was just working on solo stuff and trying to get a solo album together. She had a bunch of songs that she was ready to record, and had plans made to put an album together.”

He said she was living in a house with several other musicians and working at a job remotely from her computer.

“We don’t really know what has happened to Holly. That’s one of the issues. All of the leads that we have are important.”

Friends and family have travelled to Hamilton and are desperately searching for any signs of Holly. Multiple grid searches have been organized in central neighbourhoods and missing posters are plastered on signposts across the city.

An email address, bringhollyhome2020@gmail.com, and a Facebook group called Holly Clark Search have been created for anyone to submit tips or sightings.