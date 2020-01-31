Menu

Crime

4 people charged with first-degree murder in 2019 Edmonton homicide

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 7:12 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 7:13 pm
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death that occurred on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in the area of 93 Street and 104 Avenue.
Edmonton police investigate a suspicious death that occurred on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 in the area of 93 Street and 104 Avenue. Global News

Four people, including one person who was 17 at the time, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man found inside a central Edmonton apartment building last summer.

On Friday, Aug. 16, police were called to the area of 93 Street and 104 Avenue after a man’s body was discovered inside an apartment suite.

READ MORE: Edmonton police investigating suspicious death in downtown apartment

An autopsy revealed 47-year-old Derek Cowan died after he was stabbed. His death was ruled a homicide.

Between Jan. 21 and Jan. 30, police said they arrested four people in connection with Cowan’s death.

READ MORE: Suspicious death in Edmonton Friday ruled homicide: police

Amanda Cowan, 37, Jacob Cook, 27, Aqua Pasquayak-Thompson, 19, and a male who was 17 at the time of the death have all been charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Carolin Maran said Amanda Cowan was previously in a relationship with the victim but they had separated. Maran said this was not a random crime and that the group was known to the victim.

