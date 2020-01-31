4 people charged with first-degree murder in 2019 Edmonton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Four people, including one person who was 17 at the time, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a man found inside a central Edmonton apartment building last summer.

On Friday, Aug. 16, police were called to the area of 93 Street and 104 Avenue after a man’s body was discovered inside an apartment suite.

An autopsy revealed 47-year-old Derek Cowan died after he was stabbed. His death was ruled a homicide.

Between Jan. 21 and Jan. 30, police said they arrested four people in connection with Cowan’s death.

Amanda Cowan, 37, Jacob Cook, 27, Aqua Pasquayak-Thompson, 19, and a male who was 17 at the time of the death have all been charged with first-degree murder.

Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Carolin Maran said Amanda Cowan was previously in a relationship with the victim but they had separated. Maran said this was not a random crime and that the group was known to the victim.