Edmonton’s Turkish community remembers homicide victim as a ‘gentle man, good to everyone’

The Turkish community in Edmonton is rallying around the family of the city’s latest homicide victim, saying he was a good man who was kind to everyone and always went above and beyond at community events.

Harun “Zaza” Baran, 40, was last seen on Jan. 22 at a restaurant in the area of 133 Street and 137 Avenue. His body was found earlier this week in his truck in the area of 48 Street and Mill Woods Road South.

At the time of the discovery, police said Baran had suffered “obvious injuries” and deemed the case a homicide. They also said it appeared his truck had been at the location since the early hours of Jan. 23.

Edmonton police issued a missing person report for Harun Baran on Jan. 25, 2020. His body was found earlier this week.Baran leaves behind his wife and three children — ages 8 and 6 years, and a 7-month-old.

“We are all shocked because, what we know about him, he’s a nice man. He’s a family man, he’s a father of three kids,” friend Ashley Yener said.

“They don’t have any family here. Only us.” Tweet This

Ahmet Topal, the president of the Turkish Canadian Society of Edmonton, described Baran as a man who would be the first one to jump in and help out at community events like Ramadan celebrations.

“As far as I know, he was a very gentle man. Helpful, he was always good to everybody. Everybody loves him.

“He was the best cook that I know,” Topal said with a smile.

Huran “Zaza” Baran was a member of Edmonton’s Turkish community. He was found dead earlier this week and now his community is fundraising to support his family. Credit: gofundme

Baran was Muslim and it states in his will that his body needs to return to Turkey. With no family around to provide support, the Turkish community has launched a gofundme campaign to help cover funeral costs, the cost of flying his body home and to support the family.

The page was launched two days ago with a $20,000 goal. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the society had raised more than $14,000.

“If you have a family here, family will help you,” Yener said. “But, in Canada, we all immigrated here. When you immigrated you don’t have any mother, father, sister, brother, nobody. So it’s really important to help them out.”

Huran “Zaza” Baran (in blue) was a member of Edmonton’s Turkish community. He was found dead earlier this week and now his community is fundraising to support his family. Credit: gofundme

Yener believes Baran came to Canada about 12 years ago. He arrived in Montreal first, before coming to Edmonton six years ago.

“He was awesome, a big-hearted person,” she said. “We are all shocked. That’s all I can say.”

Tristan Taschuk, 30, is facing one count of second-degree murder in Baran’s death. Edmonton police said the two did know each other, but didn’t elaborate on their relationship.

An autopsy revealed Baran’s death was the result of sharp force injuries, police said.