Canada

Toronto fitness educator and former Olympian driving for Uber to compensate strike losses

By Matthew Bingley Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 7:19 pm
Former Toronto Olympian driving Uber to compensate strike losses
WATCH: For years, former Olympic high jumper Milt Ottey has been running a fitness program in regional schools. But after weeks of job action by Ontario teachers, Ottey says he’s driving for Uber to make up for thousands of dollars in lost revenue. Matthew Bingley reports.

A Scarborough-based business owner who runs contracted fitness programs for elementary students has shifted to driving for Uber, after job action by Ontario teachers gutted his usual work.

Following years of competing in multiple Olympic and Commonwealth Games, Milt Ottey shifted his experience as a champion to education. For years, his business, OT Fitness Educational Services, has been contracted to run fitness programs in Toronto schools.

But amid a tumultuous school year, that work has dried up.

READ MORE: 3rd day of talks begin between Ontario’s public elementary teachers, government

While waiting for a resolution between the province and teachers’ unions, Ottey has been paying the bills as an Uber driver.

“First thing they [passengers] want to know is, like, ‘what event?’” said Ottey. When they find out he’s a gold medal-winning high jumper, he said they’re often shocked.

But as much as Ottey is enjoying the experience, which has introduced him to interesting people, he’s growing concerned about the future of his business.

During the 2015 work-to-rule campaign involving teachers, Ottey lost thousands of dollars. “I lost anywhere between $45-50,000 in business,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s something you ever really recoup.”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce discusses contract talks with teachers

On top of the lost revenue, Ottey said he also lost valuable staff.

He had just begun to turn things around when work began to dry up ahead of the fall school year.

“A lot of the schools told me, they said, ‘Milt, there’s work-to-rule coming, this is what’s happening, we’ll look at it and we’ll plan this after and see what happens with it,’'” said Ottey.

READ MORE: Ontario elementary teacher strikes to hit three school boards as contract talks resume

Taking a positive approach, he said, is all he can do.

But while he’s driving people around the city, he said he would much rather be transporting his athletic equipment to schools. While he pays his bills with Uber, that gear is gathering dust in storage.

“I fully support what [the teachers are] doing,” said Ottey. “Unfortunately, supporting what they’re doing is not making me any money either.

“It’s a tough one.”

Ottey would like to get back to work next week, but with a sigh he said impending escalations in job action are making that look more unlikely.

While he hopes to pick up where he left off, he said creditors are chomping at the bit, which could make his business’ future uncertain.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UberOntario EducationETFOontario teachersOntario schoolsWork-to-ruleOntario teachers' strikesMilt OtteyOntario strikesOT Fitness Educational Services
