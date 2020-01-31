Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum signs on to regional ridesharing licence, demands changes for taxi industry

Send this page to someone via email

After weeks of pushback, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has pledged his support for an inter-municipal business licence for ride-hailing.

But McCallum wants to see the province’s independent Passenger Transportation Board change the rules for taxi companies.

“By having a single ride-hailing business licence for the region, this will eliminate duplication, confusion, and waste of time and money for both those issuing and seeking a licence,” McCallum said.

“I have not budged from my position that a level playing field must be in place for ride-hailing and taxi companies to compete in. My fight is about ensuring fair competition in a highly regulated industry.”

McCallum says the Passenger Transportation Board must now make changes to improve things for taxi companies and drivers. He is asking for a review of taxi boundaries, fleet caps, insurance requirements, and ensuring ride-hailing vehicles provide accessible services for all customers.

The Mayors’ Council is now asking to meet with the province and the Passenger Transportation Board to understand how progress on improving conditions for the taxi industry can be made.

The provincial government continues to have conversations with the taxi industry about how to utilize a 30-per-cent ride accessibility fee. A new insurance package for taxi drivers rolled out by the government is still being reviewed.

The proposed regional business licence will ensure ride-hailing companies can legally operate in all Metro Vancouver jurisdictions.

The City of Surrey has been giving out $500 fines for Uber drivers who were operating without a licence.

All the municipalities must now vote on the regional licence. The proposal calls for ride-hailing companies to pay a $155 annual per-company fee and an additional $150 charge per vehicle.

The per-vehicle fee will be waived for wheelchair accessible vehicles and discounted by $30 for zero-emission vehicles.

“The development of the inter-municipal business licence has demonstrated how our region can work collaboratively together,” Mayors’ Council Chair and New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Coté said.

“The framework that has been developed gives cities a say in managing our roadways while keeping the application process simple and reasonable. This industry has the potential to improve transportation options in our region, if we take steps to properly manage it.”

Ride-hailing vehicles have different rules than taxi companies when it comes to municipalities. Taxi companies can only pick up in the municipality where they are registered and pay a business licence fee. Ride-hailing companies can pick up in any jurisdiction as designed by provincial law.

“Trips don’t always start and end within the same community,” Squamish Mayor Karen Elliott said.

“The IMBL will create streamlined processes and rules to support reliable service across the Lower Mainland and the Sea to Sky region. It’s a common-sense approach that will provide us the data we need to make sure this type of transportation service works for citizens and local government.”