Winnipeg traffic stops lead to weapons charges for 3 women

Three women are facing charges after police found weapons — including a sword — during two separate traffic stops in Winnipeg Thursday.

The first traffic stop happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. when patrolling officers noticed a stolen black 2004 Ford F150 driving near Main Street and Rupert Avenue.

Police say the woman behind the wheel of the truck was hard to miss — she was spinning the truck’s back tires and fishtailing uncontrollably through traffic, when officers tried to pull her over.

Police say the driver, as well as two men in the truck, fled the truck on foot. Officers were able to catch up with the woman, but the two men remain at large.

During a search of the truck police found a loaded 12 gauge shotgun with a tampered serial number as well as ammunition.

Deirdre Ann MacDonald, 26, of MacGregor, Man., is facing a long list of charges including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and imprudent driving.

Then around 9:35 p.m. police pulled over a black 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with lapsed insurance, driving on Selkirk Avenue near McGregor Street.

Officers arrested both the driver and a female passenger after noticing a machete inside the car. A further search revealed two knives, a sword, and an improvised firing device in the vehicle.

Corynn Alyssa Quesnel, 29, and an un-named 34-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are each facing a number of weapons-related charges.

