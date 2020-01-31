Major delays expected along Glenmore Trail starting Sunday

Demolition work begins this weekend to remove the overpass at Glenmore Trail and 37 Street S.W. as part of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road expansion project.
The project runs Feb. 2 to Feb. 19.
Drivers are being warned to expect major delays because Glenmore Trail S.W. will have either partial lane closures or will be totally closed down many of those nights. Detours will be set up as needed and speed limits will be reduced.
The majority of the work will take place in the overnight hours to try to minimize the impact.
Nightly Breakdown
Sunday, Feb. 2 and Monday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: reduced lanes and detours onto WB Glenmore Trail
- WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: lane closures and detours onto Richard Road S.W. at 37 Street S.W.
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: no impact
- WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richmond Road S.W. between Crowchild Trail S.W. and 37 Street S.W.
- WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.
Friday, Feb. 7, 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richmond Road S.W. between Crowchild Trail S.W. and 37 Street S.W.
- WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.
Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richmond Road S.W. between Crowchild Trail S.W. and 37 Street S.W.
- WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.
Sunday, Feb. 9 to Thursday, Feb. 13
- No closures
Friday, Feb. 14 , 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richmond Road S.W. between Crowchild Trail S.W. and 37 Street S.W.
- WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.
Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richmond Road S.W. between Crowchild Trail S.W. and 37 Street S.W.
- WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.
Sunday, Feb. 16
- no closures
Monday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.
- EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto WB Glenmore Trail;
- WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: reduced lanes
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto WB Glenmore Trail;
- WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: lane closures and detours onto Richard Road S.W. at 37 Street S.W.
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: no impact
- WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road S.W. at 37 Street S.W.
For more details click here.
COMMENTS