Major delays expected along Glenmore Trail starting Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Demolition work begins this weekend to remove the overpass at Glenmore Trail and 37 Street S.W. as part of the Southwest Calgary Ring Road expansion project.

The project runs Feb. 2 to Feb. 19.

Drivers are being warned to expect major delays because Glenmore Trail S.W. will have either partial lane closures or will be totally closed down many of those nights. Detours will be set up as needed and speed limits will be reduced.

Hey Glenmore drivers, overnight restrictions start Sunday Feb 2 through to Feb 19, 9pm-5am. Sunday night restrictions : various lane closures on Glenmore, traffic control on scene. Crews are removing the old 37 St bridge.. I'll post your daily updates right here. — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) January 31, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of the work will take place in the overnight hours to try to minimize the impact.

Nightly Breakdown

Sunday, Feb. 2 and Monday, Feb. 3, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: reduced lanes and detours onto WB Glenmore Trail

WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: lane closures and detours onto Richard Road S.W. at 37 Street S.W.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: no impact

WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.

Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richmond Road S.W. between Crowchild Trail S.W. and 37 Street S.W.

WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.

Friday, Feb. 7, 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richmond Road S.W. between Crowchild Trail S.W. and 37 Street S.W.

WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richmond Road S.W. between Crowchild Trail S.W. and 37 Street S.W.

WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.

Story continues below advertisement

Sunday, Feb. 9 to Thursday, Feb. 13

No closures

Friday, Feb. 14 , 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richmond Road S.W. between Crowchild Trail S.W. and 37 Street S.W.

WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richmond Road S.W. between Crowchild Trail S.W. and 37 Street S.W.

WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road at 37 Street S.W.

Sunday, Feb. 16

no closures

Monday, Feb. 17, 9 a.m. to 5 a.m.

EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto WB Glenmore Trail;

WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: reduced lanes

Tuesday, Feb. 18, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto WB Glenmore Trail;

WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: lane closures and detours onto Richard Road S.W. at 37 Street S.W.

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

EB Glenmore Trail S.W.: no impact

WB Glenmore Trail S.W.: closed; traffic detoured onto Richard Road S.W. at 37 Street S.W.

Story continues below advertisement

For more details click here.