New Saskatchewan vaping laws coming into force

Send this page to someone via email

New legislation in Saskatchewan will restrict youth from buying vape products.

Anyone under the age of 18 will no longer be able to buy vapour or e-cigarette devices or products as of Feb. 1.

The Lung Association of Saskatchewan applauds the move.

“Vapour products are highly addictive, trendy and extremely popular among teens and young adults,” Jennifer May, vice-president of community engagement at the association, said in a statement.

“This is a great day for lung health as there has been a dramatic rise in youth vaping over the past few years and this will help protect the health of Saskatchewan kids.”

Products can no longer be sold at facilities where youth gather such as arcades, theatres and amusement parks.

Story continues below advertisement

Other changes include prohibiting the display of products in retail businesses where youth have access and restricting the advertising of vape products.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan plans to ban convenience store vape displays

Saskatchewan health officials said the legislation is similar to measures found in other provinces and territories.

“This legislation will protect Saskatchewan youth from the harmful effects of vapour products,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said in a release.

“If you never smoked, then don’t vape.”

The use of vape products is also banned around public buildings, including schools and school grounds.

The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act also provides the government with the ability to restrict the sale of flavoured vapour products.

Reiter previously said the province wants to look at restricting the sale of flavoured vape products only to specialty stores, but said more stakeholder consultation is needed before moving forward with any changes.

2:18 Ottawa to restrict vaping ads, add warning labels Ottawa to restrict vaping ads, add warning labels

—With files from David Baxter