Regina vape shop owner seeking brand name used by vaping-related illness patient

A Regina vape store owner is wanting to know what product may be related to an Ontario case of vaping-related illness.

Queen City Vapes owner Mike Smider wrote Middlesex-London CEO Dr. Chris Mackie requesting what he knows about the product used by a teenager who wound up on life support. Smider said he wants to get it off his shelves if he carries the same products.

A London, Ont. teenager had to be temporarily put on life-support following a suspected vaping-related illness.

“It’s a public disservice to not have this information readily available or known to us. In any recall case, there’s a product identified as the culprit, the brand is made known and an announcement is made and stores will pull that product off their shelf,” Smider said.

Queen City Vapes carries over 200 varieties of e-juice and over 100 models of vape rigs, according to Smider. He said it’s frustrating that he can’t identify whether or not a problem product may be on his shelves.

“I’m providing [my customers] a tobacco harm reduction product here. This is an alternative to traditional methods of smoking cessation,” Smider said.

“These products don’t come without risk, but they are at far less risk than smoking traditional tobacco products. While there are risks involved we want to keep this product as safe as possible.”

Smider received a response from Mackie. He wasn’t told what kind of product the teen was using, but Dr. Mackie requested Queen City Vapes submit their product line. Mackie’s office will go through it, looking for potential problem products.

According to Smider, other vape store owners in Alberta and Ontario have been seeking similar information.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mackie sent Global News, Smider, and others an email saying the brand information will not be released.

In the email, Mackie said the brand in question is both a retailer and wholesaler, so it would be “impossible to know if their products were re-packaged and may be on these lists.”

Mackie added the brand name will not be released to protect the teen’s identity, who has friends who could identify the victim if the brand is released.

He added there is no health-related reason to do so, as “there is no evidence this is a brand-related illness.”

In response, Smider told Global News he would keep pressing for information on what brand it was because he doesn’t want to sell a problem product. He added that Queen City Vapes primarily buys merchandise directly from manufacturers.

Mackie noted that if there was a need to recall a particular brand of vape product, that notice would be issued and run by Health Canada.