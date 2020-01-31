Menu

Fire

Fredericton fire crews respond to blaze at Maple Grove industrial building

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 1:36 pm
Tri-Wire Line Construction fire.
Tri-Wire Line Construction fire. Tri-Wire Line Construction Inc./Facebook

Fredericton firefighters responded to a blaze at an industrial building on Thursday that burned overnight and into Friday morning.

Around 36 firefighters responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. at Tri-Wire Line Construction, a power-line maintenance and repair company in Maple Grove, N.B.

“Our building, as well as the trucks stored inside, are a total loss,” the company wrote on its Facebook page. “The trucks that were outside or stored at another location will keep us going and allow us to fulfil all our contracts.”

According to assistant deputy fire chief David McKinley, crews were at the scene until after 2 a.m. Friday.

“Firefighters were hampered by the fact that it’s been quite cold, particularly at nights. And it was extremely slippery on the icy driveway, so once water got on it, it was hard for the fire vehicles to get around it,” McKinley said.

Firefighters eventually managed to extinguish the blaze.

McKinley said the cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation.

FireNew BrunswickFrederictonFirefightersFredericton FireMaple GroveIndustrial building fireFredericton industrial fireTri-Wire Line Construction
