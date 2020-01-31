Fredericton fire crews respond to blaze at Maple Grove industrial building

Send this page to someone via email

Fredericton firefighters responded to a blaze at an industrial building on Thursday that burned overnight and into Friday morning.

Around 36 firefighters responded to a call shortly before 4 p.m. at Tri-Wire Line Construction, a power-line maintenance and repair company in Maple Grove, N.B.

READ MORE: 22-year-old charged after standoff with Saint John police at Irving Nature Park

“Our building, as well as the trucks stored inside, are a total loss,” the company wrote on its Facebook page. “The trucks that were outside or stored at another location will keep us going and allow us to fulfil all our contracts.”

According to assistant deputy fire chief David McKinley, crews were at the scene until after 2 a.m. Friday.

A fire at the Tri Wire Line Company last night has completely destroyed at least one building and what looks like a couple trucks. pic.twitter.com/qLbYkSl5n5 — Silas Brown (@silasjvbrown) January 31, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“Firefighters were hampered by the fact that it’s been quite cold, particularly at nights. And it was extremely slippery on the icy driveway, so once water got on it, it was hard for the fire vehicles to get around it,” McKinley said.

READ MORE: Australian capital Canberra declares state of emergency over erratic wildfire

Firefighters eventually managed to extinguish the blaze.

McKinley said the cause of the fire is still unknown and is under investigation.