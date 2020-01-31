Woman in wheelchair has died following Mississauga hit-and-run: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel police say a woman in a wheelchair has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dixie Road and Lakeshore Road East for reports of a collision a little after 6:30 a.m.

Paramedics said the woman in her 40’s died at the scene.

The suspect involved in the hit-and-run was seen driving a black vehicle, police said.

Northbound Dixie Road has been closed for the police investigation and the major collision bureau has been called.

