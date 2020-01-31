Firefighters battle Friday morning blaze at west London home

A house fire in west London early Friday morning is believed to have caused more than $100,000 in damage, according to fire officials.
Crews responded to a structure fire at 30 Colonial Cres. just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.
Officials say crews were able to get the fire under control relatively quickly, and their search and rescue efforts found no one inside the building. Three adults were already out of the building when firefighters arrived at the scene, according to officials.
No cause has been determined, and a fire inspector has been assigned to the case.
Crews remain at the scene Friday morning as they continue to ventilate the structure and monitor air quality.
