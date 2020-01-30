London fire crews tackle Boullee Street blaze

Send this page to someone via email

A family cat died and two firefighters suffered what are believed to have been minor injuries in a blaze at a townhouse in the city’s northeast end Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the unit along Boullee Street, north of Cheapside Street just after 9:30 a.m.

On scene, crews were met with smoke and found the blaze began in the basement of the home.

Everyone made it out of the residence as well as several pets. However one cat perished while another was revived by emergency crews.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell told 980 CFPL a family of six lives in the home and London Middlesex Community Housing is at the scene to assist.

Shewell said two firefighters are being assessed for minor injuries at the London Health Sciences Centre as a precaution.

Shewell noted fire prevention investigators are at the scene and they’re working to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

“It was in the basement area and migrated through the house through the cold air vents, but definitely the area of origin was in the basement,” Shewell said.

Damage from the fire is estimated at $100,000.

Shewell said this case is a great reminder of the importance of smoke alarms as crews noted the detectors in the home were working when they arrived.

“It’s a stark reminder (of the) serious nature of structure fires like this,” Shewell said. “If your smoke alarm goes off and you encounter smoke, get out, call 911 (and) go to your meeting place that you prepared for with your escape plan.”

