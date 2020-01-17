More than 2 dozen animals saved, 4 cats dead after London house fire

Send this page to someone via email

London fire crews say four cats perished after a blaze at a home in the city’s southeast end.

Crews have said they were called out around 5:45 a.m. Friday to a home at 68 Snowdon Crescent in the area of Southdale Road East and Adelaide Street South.

Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland tells 980 CFPL the homeowner was overcome by smoke and she was treated and transported to hospital by Middlesex-London EMS. She’s since been released from hospital.

Loveland says the woman ran a shelter for cats at the home and crews were able to rescue three dogs and 25 cats, some of which were given oxygen.

Sadly, four of the felines perished.

Crews on scene of early morning house fire on Snowden Cres. One occupant transported to hospital by @MLPS911 Crews rescued 3 dogs and 25 cats … administering oxygen to a few cats. Many other cats deceased. Fire investigator on scene. #ldnont #lfdont pic.twitter.com/73ihg9bqvu — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) January 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Loveland says two firefighters were bitten by cats during the rescue operation. He says they’re checking into the animals’ vaccination records to ensure their immunizations are up to date.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation and a damage estimate hasn’t been released at this time.

Fire inspectors remain at the scene.