Cat dies in northeast London fire, 2 cats and ferret saved: platoon chief

A blaze broke out in a residence in London’s northeast end Friday and caused extensive damage, according to fire officials.

They say the call came in at 4:40 p.m. regarding a fire at 32 Bridle Path.

Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland told 980 CFPL fire crews spotted a working fire upon arrival, and distinguished the flame.

The cause and damage have yet to be confirmed.

Officials say the residents were out of the home when the blaze took place, but the chief says there were a “number of pets” inside.

Two cats were given oxygen and were saved, but one cat died. A ferret was also saved.

Active incident: crews on scene of working structure fire on BridlePath. In offensive attack. All occupants out. Crews administering oxygen to household pets. Working with partners @lpsmediaoffice @MLPS911 more to follow #ldnont pic.twitter.com/96sGUEGZDE — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) November 22, 2019

Crews say the residence is located in the middle of a complex and was fully destroyed.

Residents in adjacent units were given permission to return to their homes after crews ventilated their properties.

The chief says no injuries were reported.

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick