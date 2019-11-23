Menu

Canada

Cat dies in northeast London fire, 2 cats and ferret saved: platoon chief

By Staff Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 11:36 am
Residents in adjacent units were given permission to return to their homes after crews ventilated their properties. . London Fire Department

A blaze broke out in a residence in London’s northeast end Friday and caused extensive damage, according to fire officials.

They say the call came in at 4:40 p.m. regarding a fire at 32 Bridle Path.

Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland told 980 CFPL fire crews spotted a working fire upon arrival, and distinguished the flame.

The cause and damage have yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE: London fire department says ‘hoarding’ added extra challenge in south end fire

Officials say the residents were out of the home when the blaze took place, but the chief says there were a “number of pets” inside.

Two cats were given oxygen and were saved, but one cat died. A ferret was also saved.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews say the residence is located in the middle of a complex and was fully destroyed.

Residents in adjacent units were given permission to return to their homes after crews ventilated their properties.

The chief says no injuries were reported.

More to come. 

-With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick 

FireLondonLondon OntarioBlazeCatLondon FireFire Chiefnortheast londonferret
